Record-breaking warmth continues, storms possible before a temp drop later this week

Record-breaking daytime 70s are on the meteorological docket here today and Tuesday. What a run of warm weather this has been!

Not only is the Day #6 of 70-degree temps here, we have put the following records to bed:

Never over the term of Chicago’s 150 year observational record has a November exceeded the 5 consecutive November 70s we first set in 1953. When the current warm spell comes to an end Tuesday night, it’s likely we’ll have added a 6th and 7th consecutive November 70 to the roster.

Sunday’s high of 76 set a new daily record high for November 8th.

Monday morning’s 63-degree low will set a record for the warmest Nov 9th minimum temp.

My WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll points out this morning 63 is the latest 60-deg or warmer low temp here in the 60s years since 1960.

Today and Tuesday, with predicted highs of at least 75 and 73, is set to break the records of 74 in 1999 and 71 in 1949 respectively for Nov 9 & 10.

As of 1:30pm Monday post, we’ve already tied the record for the date having posted a 74-deg reading already. Winds have gusted as high as 32 mph.

It’s going to get a lot windier in the coming 36 hours. A classic high wind set-up is coming together Tuesday which could see wind gusts top 50 mph–which is wind damage threshold. So it would be wise to get anything you fear might go airborne in the roaring winds headed this way indoors to avoid that happening.

And while spotty and fairly isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm daytime Tuesday could produce enough wind to approach severe threshold, it’s several hours late Tuesday and into Tuesday night–primarily between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.—which we’ll watch most closely for severe weather, though this isn’t likely to be a huge severe weather outbreak. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center is assessing the chances as “marginal” at this point. Frankly, the greatest threat of the most widespread damage Tuesday is likely to be related to the high non-t-storm wind threat during the day and into Tuesday night, with or without t-storms.

While we’re mentioned the potential for rain or thunderstorms Tuesday, it’s worth noting it hasn’t rained here for 13 consecutive days! So the 95% chance of rain being assessed late Tuesday into Tuesday night represents the first chance for rain here in nearly two weeks.

And, cooler temps follow a cold frontal passage Tuesday night. Nothing barbaric in terms of the predicted temp drop, but certainly quite a change from the past week. Still, the daytime readings being predicted the remainder of this week into next week will still manage a number of daily temp surpluses.

