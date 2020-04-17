Record April snowfall on the way

For the second time in less than 48 hours, the Chicago area is set to eclipse another late-season snowfall benchmark.

The record snowfall for Friday, April 17 is just .5 of an inch. It was set more than seven decades ago.

Much of the Chicago area is in line for 2 to 6 inches, with the heaviest amounts focused on the far southern suburbs toward Kankakee and Rensselaer, Indiana. Areas near the Wisconsin border are likely to only see 1 inch or less.

Much like Wednesday, the Friday morning commute period could be impacted, despite much lighter traffic volume with many people working from home due to COVID-19.

Snow will wind down by late morning, and even some breaks for sun are possible later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be at unseasonable levels (low 40s) but that should be enough to melt most, if not all the snow before sunset Friday evening.

It all leads to a much milder weekend ahead with temperatures returning closer to seasonal norms, near 60 degrees.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather