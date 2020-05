Two heavy rain events in the past 5 days have saturated soils, flooded low-lying areas, basements, streets, roads, viaducts and streams and caused rapid rises an all area rivers, many in flood. Major Flooding levels are occurring or forecast on segments of the Des Plaines, Illinois, and Mazon Rivers with Moderate Flooding occurring or forecast for segments of the Fox, Kankakee, Des Plaines, the DuPage and East Branch of the DuPage, and the Vermilion Rivers. An areal Flood Warning for a large part of the Chicago area has been extended to 4AM Tuesday morning (broad green-shaded area on the headlined map).

Flooding was already in progress after the first round of downpours with soaked soils, so the second round of 1 to 5-inch+ heavy rains was mostly runoff. Accessing the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), the 5-day rainfall totals eclipsed the 8-inch mark at Oak Lawn (8.33-inches) and Park Ridge (8.03-inches) with many other locations reporting over 7-inches – the top 30 reports listed below.