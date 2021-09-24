Real fall-like morning – big temp rebound expected this afternoon along with showers/t-storms this evening

It was the coldest morning so far this fall across the Chicago area, as readings dropped into the 40s at many airport locations. Coldest readings were at far western locations – Rochelle recorded a low of 39-degrees, the first sub-40-degree reading – nearby Sterling/Rock Falls and Freeport registered 40-degrees.

Winds have shifted to the south-southwest and will pick-up, gusting over 30 mph at times today, carrying much warmer air into northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana – highs could top out around the 80-degree mark this afternoon. A cold front will approach and move through our area from the west tonight preceded by a band of showers and embedded t-storms this evening. Behind the front winds will shift to the NW, bringing cool dry air back Saturday.

Following is a list of low temps at area airport locations this Friday morning:

Location/Low temp

Rochelle…39

Sterling/Rock Falls…40

Freeport…40

Aurora/Sugar Grove….42

Pontiac….42

Joliet….44

Morris/Washburn….45

Lansing….45

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….45

Rockford….46

DuPage/West Chicago….46

Kankakee….46

Peru/Ottawa….47

Waukegan….52

O’Hare….52

Miway….52

Palwaukee/Wheeling….53

NW Indiana

Rensselaer….43

Gary….46

Valparaiso….47

SE Wisconsin

Burlington/Lake Geneva….45

Janesville….45

Kenosha….51





