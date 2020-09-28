Rainy week and a cooldown ahead

Chicago’s first rain of substance in 13 days has fallen overnight. It won’t be the last rain we see over the coming seven days and follows a warm weekend. Saturday: 79/64 Sunday: 77/55
First rain in nearly two weeks leads us into a huge pattern shift with temps over the coming week nearly 16-degree cooler than last week.
Here are rain totals from sunday through this morning: O’Hare 0.40″ Midway 0.29″
Here are the coming week’s predicted 12 hourly precipitation probabilities:
- Today: 66%
- Tonight: 20%
- Tuesday: 9%
- Tuesday night: 9%
- Wednesday: 18%
- Wed night: 8%
- Thursday: 45%
- Thu night: 27%
- Friday: 13%
- Fri night: 9%
- Saturday: 11%
- Sat night: 31%
- Sunday: 38%