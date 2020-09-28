Rainy week and a cooldown ahead

Chicago’s first rain of substance in 13 days has fallen overnight. It won’t be the last rain we see over the coming seven days and follows a warm weekend. Saturday: 79/64 Sunday: 77/55

First rain in nearly two weeks leads us into a huge pattern shift with temps over the coming week nearly 16-degree cooler than last week.

Here are rain totals from sunday through this morning: O’Hare 0.40″ Midway 0.29″

Here are the coming week’s predicted 12 hourly precipitation probabilities:

Today: 66%

Tonight: 20%

Tuesday: 9%

Tuesday night: 9%

Wednesday: 18%

Wed night: 8%

Thursday: 45%

Thu night: 27%

Friday: 13%

Fri night: 9%

Saturday: 11%

Sat night: 31%

Sunday: 38%