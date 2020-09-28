Rainy week and a cooldown ahead

Chicago’s first rain of substance in 13 days has fallen overnight. It won’t be the last rain we see over the coming seven days and follows a warm weekend. Saturday: 79/64 Sunday: 77/55

First rain in nearly two weeks leads us into a huge pattern shift with temps over the coming week nearly 16-degree cooler than last week.

Here are rain totals from sunday through this morning: O’Hare 0.40″ Midway 0.29″

Here are the coming week’s predicted 12 hourly precipitation probabilities:

  • Today: 66%
  • Tonight: 20%
  • Tuesday: 9%
  • Tuesday night: 9%
  • Wednesday: 18%
  • Wed night: 8%
  • Thursday: 45%
  • Thu night: 27%
  • Friday: 13%
  • Fri night: 9%
  • Saturday: 11%
  • Sat night: 31%
  • Sunday: 38%

