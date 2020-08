What a summer it’s been! Tonight we close the books on the hottest meteorological summer on record in Chicago, at least since weather observations began in 1871.

The meteorological summer season which began on June 1 ends with the close of August at midnight tonight. To be sure, there have been many summers with hotter individual temperatures (2012, 1995, 1988 come to mind) but the warmth this summer has been persistent, especially at night where many warm overnight low temperatures have been observed.