Thursday’s forecast is looking cloudy, rain through mid AM with chance of thunderstorms and snow for far northwest areas. There is a slight rain/snow chance during day, wind advisory south/southeast until 6 p.m. WNW 20-25 G35. 41



Thursday Night: Cloudy, chance for light snow/flurries, WNW 15-20 G35. 30



Friday is looking mostly cloudy, NW 10-15 G20. 33

Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Grundy, Kankakee, southern Will and Northwest Indiana with winds of 25-35 mph, gusts up to 55 mph.