Rains moving north – dense fog far south with damp cool conditions over much of the Chicago area this Thursday morning

The band of showers/t-storms will continue to move north this Thursday morning with easterly winds and a cool damp air mass in place over much of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. This morning a west-east-oriented warm front in central Illinois is working its way north with dense fog restricting visibility to well less than a quarter-mile in some locations along and north of the advancing frontal boundary. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for counties well south of interstate-80 until 10AM CDT (grey-shaded area on the map below).

As the day progresses, the warm front will make its way slowly north – ahead of the front easterly winds, patchy fog and damp hazy conditions with temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s will prevail, while to the south of the front winds pick up out of the south, visibility improves, clouds break and temperatures warm into the 70s.