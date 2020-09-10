Rain Thursday night followed by cloudy Friday, modest warmup this weekend

CHICAGO — Beach hazards remain in effect across the Chicago region Thursday night, but it won’t exactly be beach weather with lows in the 50s and rain winding down to sprinkles Thursday night.

There will be some sun Friday, but a good deal of cloudiness continues into the evening when there is a chance of a late-day shower. Highs of about 69 degrees throughout the day, with a low of 58 expected.

Saturday will be cloudy and modestly warmer, with a few scattered morning showers expanding to cover up to 80 percent of the area in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday becomes mostly sunny with seasonable warmth but turning colder at the lake shore, and high temperatures in the 70s. Generous daytime sunshine and 70s continue Monday and Tuesday, while things warm starting Wednesday when high temperatures could hit the 80s.