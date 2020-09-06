Rain/thunder departing slowly to the east this morning – gusty winds northern-tier counties

The wide band of rain and thunder that has covered all of northern Illinois this morning will slowly move off to the east-southeast and the Severe Thunderstorm Watch for westernmost counties expired a 9 AM.

As the precipitation area departs, a wake low has developed with a resulting sharp pressure gradient along the Illinois/Wisconsin border creating a period of wind gusts 40-50 mph that should last until about 11 AM in Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake and northern Cook counties.

As of 8 AM over an inch of rain was recorded at several area locations – highest totals were: 1.48 inches in Mendota and 1.47 in St. Charles. Actually, the highest total in the state this morning was 3.05 inches in Geneseo (Henry County).

Following is a list of some of the higher rainfall totals around the Chicago area as of 8 AM:

Location/Rainfall (inches)

Mendota, LaSalle Co…..1.48

St. Charles, Kane Co…..1.47

Marseilles, LaSalle Co….1.43

Freeport, Stevenson Co…..1.38

Ottawa, LaSalle Co…..1.60

Sycamore, DeKalb Co…..1.20

Oak Lawn, Cook Co…..1.14

Amboy, Lee Co…..1.10

West Chicago, DuPage Co…..1.10

Streator, LaSalle Co…..1.10

Dixon, Lee Co…..1.08

PawPaw, Lee Co….1.08

Ashton, Lee Co…..1.01

Wheaton, DuPage Co…..1.00

Glen Ellyn, DuPage Co….1.00



