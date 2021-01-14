Rain showers turns to snow late Thursday into Friday

A winter weather disturbance is set to bring some rain to the Chicago area Thursday afternoon. The rains look likely to reach Chicago around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

But the switch to some snow hold off until Thursday night and will start in far west areas late Thursday. The low will be 29.

Snow showers and flurries and cloudy skies for Friday and Friday night.

The snow showers may circulate across the area later Thursday night and Friday laying down light accumulations.

Weekend Forecast

Cloudy skies again for the weekend. A few snow flurries or sprinkles on occasion for Saturday and flurries may build to better organized snow showers on Sunday. It will be colder with a high of 32.

Cold arrives next week – but not extreme

An overall colder pattern in the next two weeks is expected with fluctuations in intensity. But the coldest weather’s to wait until later next week and/or a week from this weekend.

The cold that’s on the way is hardly the sort of bitter cold chill which has hit in so many Januarys. Even with the cooldown that’s coming in daytime temps going into next week, we’ll continue producing day to day temp surpluses in the full day averages well into next week.

