Rain likely late Monday on coolest Labor Day since 2011

Happy Labor Day all. Rain is on the way tonight into Wednesday night with healthy rainfalls in the 0.50″ to 2.20″ range.

Rains failed to materialize overnight, but they’re coming tonight. At the moment Monday afternoon, it’s beautiful and comfortable in the 70s, the coolest Labor Day here since 2011.

Most importantly, it’s rain-free – great for barbecues and any and all outdoor plans.

The gusty northeast winds have produced a chop on Lake Michigan and the number of boats out on the lake make it clear area mariners are taking the small craft advisory in effect.

When all is said and done, it’s quite possible, based on a blend of computer models, that much of the Chicago area is to pick up 0.50″ to 2.20″ of rain.

