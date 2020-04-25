Rain gradually enveloping the entire Chicago area today

The center of low pressure over southernmost portions of Illinois this Saturday morning will move slowly up the Ohio River Valley today with the associated shield of rain extending north to the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Rainfall spread north overnight across central Illinois to just north of the Interstate-80 with rainfall amounts in that portion of the Chicago area generally ranging from a quarter to a half-inch with greater amounts where rain had been falling for the longest period – Pontiac recorded 1.10-inches by 7AM and Peru had 0.72-inch. A Flood Watch in effect today across central Illinois extended into Livingston and LaSalle Counties (green-shaded counties on the map below) where 1 to 2-inch-plus total rainfall may occur causing rises and potential flooding on rivers/streams and low-lying areas.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Temperatures will hover in the 40s today with a chilling northeast wind gusting at times over 30 mph making the damp conditions feel even more uncomfortable. The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office has outlined expected rainfall totals and a general description of conditions in the pictorial below.

Rain should slowly end from the north and west later this evening.