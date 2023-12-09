Saturday’s morning rain will taper off and temperatures will fall. The area will see gusty WSW winds at 15-35 mph

High happened already at 54. We will see around 50 degrees by noon and low 40s by dinnertime.

Saturday night is set to be cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of a few flurries. W 10-20 mph Low of 30.

Sunday will be cloudy, much colder with some flurries. WNW 5-15 mph High of just 36.

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine on Monday but temps still quite cold.

The work week starts out with temps in the 20s in the morning and only mid 30s in the afternoon. Partly sunny on Tuesday with highs near 40. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 40s. That milder trend continues into Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.