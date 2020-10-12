Rain and wind this afternoon, temps to drop

A wild week of weather is expected in the Chicago area.

Beginning Monday, the high temperature occurs before noon. But as a cold front moves through, temperatures will plummet during the afternoon.

Along with the temperature drop, this cold front will bring showers and potentially thunderstorms. Severe storms are not expected with the highest chance of thunder and lightning occurring before 6 p.m.

Isolated thunderstorms have popped in the northwestern Chicago suburbs as of 12:30 p.m. We expect a continue increase in shower and some thunderstorm activity across the metro through 2 p.m.. #ILwx https://t.co/u5MFhy4dln — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 12, 2020

Temperatures will once again be warmer than normal, as they have been for much of this month, for Tuesday and Wednesday.

After that, another more significant front will drop temperatures to some of the coldest levels in five months.

