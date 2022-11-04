Forecasts suggest a compact, but highly energetic storm system will track across the upper Mississippi Valley and upper Great Lakes early Saturday bringing strong winds to the Midwest. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for the entire metro area for Saturday, with a Storm Warning in place for the open waters of Lake Michigan:

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ------------------------------------------------------------

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Storm Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and waves 12 to 17 ft expected. * WHERE...Southern Open Waters of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. For the Storm Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

November is notorious for producing intense storm systems impacting the Great Lakes region. Saturday is forecast to present a classic example. The following maps show atmospheric conditions expected at 7 AM CDT Saturday. (maps courtesy of MAXAR weather)

High altitude wind forecast showing jet stream axis (color enhanced) moving over the western Great Lakes.

Weather pattern at around 18.000 feet showing compact, but powerful low center moving NE from central Iowa. Descending air behind the trough axis (purple shaded area) will transport particularly strong winds toward the surface from the mid-Mississippi Valley to the western Great Lakes during Saturday as the system lifts NE.

Forecast surface conditions at 7 AM CDT Saturday. Deep low pressure over SW Wisconsin will move NE sending an attendant cold front across the Chicago area by midday. As this front passes, a period of very strong SSW wind is expected across N Illinois and adjacent states with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph likely.