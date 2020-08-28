Potentially powerful, possibly severe storms to sweep Chicago area

CHICAGO — There is a risk of potentially powerful, possibly severe storms in the Chicago area Friday evening.

Around 1 p.m., the National Weather Service Prediction Center took the risk down one category, but basic forecast reading remains the same — so does the 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. period of risk with the most likely city arrival time in the 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. time frame.

Chances for severe weather are put at 15% in the latest Storm Prediction Center forecast –pretty typical of the kind of coverage severe weather outbreaks generate — the derecho of several weeks ago being an exception given the BROAD SCOPE of is damage and the extent of the severe storms.

Most severe weather events are far more selective and less widespread. Friday night’s set-up will fall more in line with the “most common” severe weather situations here.

For my fellow weather geeks who love reading the details of a given forecast, here’s a link to the latest Storm Prediction Center technical analysis of the developing storm situation: https://www.spc.noaa.gov/products/outlook/day1otlk.html