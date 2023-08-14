CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Monday with rain at times and isolated thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. Winds: ESE/WNW 5-15 mph. High: 75.

A Flood Watch is issued for Cook, Lake, DuPage and McHenry counties from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 62.

Tuesday Forecast: A few lingering showers and thunderstorms then decreasing clouds. Winds: NNE/SW 5-10 mph. High 77.

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine and temps back into the lower 80s on Wednesday and a bit muggier. Chance of showers/t’storms again on Thursday with warmer and sunnier weather expected for Friday into the weekend with highs getting close to 90.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog