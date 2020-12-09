Potential for winter weather this weekend starting with rain Friday

Wednesday’s initially cloudy skies are to give way to some sunshine. This should allow temps to surge 14-deg above Tuesday’s anemic 36-degree high. A 50-degree high appears a good bet.

But then changes are possible.

A potentially wintry weather system is a threat Saturday into Sunday morning.

6am Saturday to 6am Sunday time frame

Rain and wind are likely, but also the transition to a wintry mix and possible sticking snow over a portion of the metro area.

Its most immediate impact would be the potential onset of rain across the greater Chicago area as early as later Friday into Saturday.

6am Sunday

Given current track and model projections the initial elevated snow risk appears oriented toward west and northwest suburbs Saturday afternoon and evening–a transition which could settle south into Chicago and more immediate suburbs Saturday night. But that can change and will depend on the system’s track.

It’s very early to get into details–like snow amounts–just yet. If any are showing up this early, that’s, quite honestly, crazy. There’s always uncertainty on critical details like that at this range in time. The weekend system is still days away so refinement of any impacts of this late week/weekend system have plenty of time to take place–and they’ll certainly follow.

I’d add one point for residents near Lake Michigan. Water temps are still in the low to mid 40s and winds will come off that water into lakeside areas from all indications Saturday. Storm systems determined to produce snow can overcome such warmth and make that happen. But it’s a challenge. That argues for inland northwest and west sections of our area being viewed as likely to be the first to see flakes fly if they’re going to.

I’ll keep you posted on what looks to be an interesting system. It is, after all, December and the climatological odds that snow will impact at least sections of our area grow this time of year.

