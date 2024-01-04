CHICAGO — There is potential for a significant winter storm in the Chicago area next week.

According to WGN-TV Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling, precipitation is anticipated to reach the area sometime between Monday and Tuesday night.

At this distince in time from the storm’s projected arrivals, changes in the forecast are still quite possible. It is too early to determine if any warnings or watches will be issued.

Skilling says it is also far too early for reliable snowfall projections to be issued.

The storm has been establishing near record low barometric pressure readings in sections of southwest Alaska and the northern Gulf of Alaska—where it produced a central barometric pressure of 942 mb (27.81″). With a 165 mph jet stream involved in its development overhead and surface winds gusting past 60 mph on sections of the southwest Alaska coastline, it’s a formidable system.

NWS “GEFS” ensemble surface weather map forecasts–This panel for 6pm CST Mon

NWS GEFS 6am CST Tue fcst

NWS GEFS 6pm Tue fcst

NWS GEFS 6am Wed forecast

Skilling reports that models are still taking it south across the U.S. Rockies and positioning over eastern Colorado, northeast New Mexico and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle by the close of this weekend.

From there, the storm — with a huge precipitation shield and strong winds which will build into Chicago by Tuesday — is to lift northeastward.

Early model guidance, with a projected storm track suggesting a potentially significant band of snow, could set up in areas close to Chicago — if not involving Chicago — make this a storm potential to monitor.

According to Skilling, this stom may not be the only snow potential in the week.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog