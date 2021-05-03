Potential for severe weather Monday afternoon as showers, storms blow into Chicago

Much needed rain is in store for the Chicago area.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Monday afternoon and evening.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms developing. The most likely time for the arrival of storms is after 4 p.m.

Strong winds, showers and hail is possible with these storms.

But it won’t last long. The area should clear from West to East by midnight.

The rain is beneficial as the Chicago area is running a rainfall deficit, after a very dry month of April.

More rain is possible Tuesday and again later this week.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.