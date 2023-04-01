Communities across Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana are cleaning up Saturday after a violent and strong storm procured at least two tornadoes late Friday night.

As of Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service has only confirmed two tornadoes: One in Baileyville and one in Caledonia.

The NWS is still looking into reports and said several areas sustained extensive structural damage, tree damage and had potential tornadoes.

Those areas include in Belvidere, where one person was killed and more than 25 people were injured when a roof collapsed at the Apollo Theater during a concert.

The other areas include near Harvard in McHenry County, in Batavia just west of the Fox River, in and around Merrillville in Lake County, Indiana and far southern Jasper County in Indiana.

Powerful storm causes damage, power outages in Batavia

A possible tornado left several homes and vehicles damaged in Batavia, Illinois, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photos from Saturday, April 1, 2023, show the damage.

A possible tornado left several homes and vehicles damaged in Batavia, Illinois, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photos from Saturday, April 1, 2023, show the damage.

A possible tornado left several homes and vehicles damaged in Batavia, Illinois, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photos from Saturday, April 1, 2023, show the damage.

A possible tornado left several homes and vehicles damaged in Batavia, Illinois, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photos from Saturday, April 1, 2023, show the damage.

A possible tornado left several homes and vehicles damaged in Batavia, Illinois, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photos from Saturday, April 1, 2023, show the damage.

A possible tornado left several homes and vehicles damaged in Batavia, Illinois, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photos from Saturday, April 1, 2023, show the damage.

A possible tornado left several homes and vehicles damaged in Batavia, Illinois, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photos from Saturday, April 1, 2023, show the damage.

A possible tornado left several homes and vehicles damaged in Batavia, Illinois, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photos from Saturday, April 1, 2023, show the damage.

A possible tornado left several homes and vehicles damaged in Batavia, Illinois, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photos from Saturday, April 1, 2023, show the damage.

Batavia Fire Department Chief Craig Hanson said several homes and vehicles were damaged primarily by falling trees.

There were several power outages but about 90% of the power had been restored by Saturday afternoon, Hanson said.

The Illinois Municipal Utilities Association sent linemen and equipment to the area to help, Hanson said.

As of Saturday afternoon, some areas were still without power, including some subdivisions on the city’s Southwest Side, Hanson said. Crews are hoping to have power restored by the end of the day.

There were no reported injuries, Hanson said.

Mark Davis, the manager of Batavia’s Emergency Services and Disaster Agency, said pictures of the damage were being sent to the National Weather Service to review.

Possible tornado causes damage in Northwest Indiana

Pictures and videos from Merrillville show extensive damage.

The roofs of some homes were ripped away in the violent storm. Images coming from the area show fallen trees and power lines on top of cars and sidewalks.

WGN News is still working to share photos and videos of the damage as well as get an update from officials.

On Friday night, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said several semi-trucks blew over near Remington and Lowell.