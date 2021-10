BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A retired west suburban teacher who passed away from COVID-19 was honored by the school community where she touched many lives.

Kimberly Hayes, a longtime educator, was so beloved within the Riverside Brookfield school community that she passed into the next life with a touching gesture. Hayes was taken off life support when the last bell rang at Riverside Brookfield High School last Friday. But the community is still mourning the loss of one of their own.