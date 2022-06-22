Wednesday night will be mainly clear and more comfortable. Low 63.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Thursday will see lots of sunshine and seasonal temps. E 5-10 mph. Highs mid 80s, near 80 by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for more warmth to return by the end of the week with highs in the low 90s.

We’ll have with a chance of isolated thunderstorms back in the forecast Friday that continues into Saturday as well. But only about 20-30% chance of showers/t’storms some could be strong to severe.

Sunday, there’s just a chance of lingering showers in the morning otherwise it’s looking like a pleasant afternoon with highs 80-85.