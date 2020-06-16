Plenty of sun as temperatures rise into the first official day of summer this weekend

CHICAGO — Clear, seasonable temperatures continue Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s inland. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 88 degrees inland, reaching mid- to upper-70s at the lakeshore and lows in the 60s at night.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer still, with low humidity and a high of 91 degrees inland and 81 by the lake. Friday will be hot with a few clouds and moderate humidity, as temperatures could reach around 93 degrees but only mid-80s at the lakeshore.

Forecast highs Friday

Clouds move in Saturday as it becomes noticeably more humid. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening could reach 50 percent of the Chicagoland area.

A good deal of cloudiness moves in Sunday, but some sun will peek through the clouds as temperatures remain warm and moderately humid, with scattered thunderstorms affecting up to 50 percent of the Chicagoland area.

Monday will also be partly sunny and warm, but not as humid, with chances of an isolated thunderstorm or two and a high temperature of 86 degrees. Some cloudy spells continue Tuesday, along with a chance of some showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

NWS Weather Prediction Center estimate of 7-day total rainfall through early next Tuesday