It took a while—but the sun broke from the clouds temps more like those of late April than mid June. The high near 69 Friday is a reading 11-deg below normal.

It was cool enough to rank among the coolest 20% of June 16’s on the book in Chicago since 1942.

We head into the Father’s Day weekend with slow warming bringing daytime temps closer to seasonal norms. Lake breezes are likely to limit warming on area beaches. Highs Saturday reach 77 inland and 83 on Sunday—but air temps on Chicago’s beaches will remain in the mid 60s to low 70s.

SMOKE OFF CANADIAN WILDFIRES (446 of them—half burning out of control) will ease a bit—but NOT disappear. So weekend skies will continue to boast a HAZY APPEARANCE due to lingering smoke aloft.

A disturbance slips southeastward from Iowa and Missouri into downstate Illinois and Indiana largely bypassing the Chicago area with its rains—and allowing the region’s abysmal rain tally since April to stand.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

And while heat sets records from Texas into Louisiana and produces regular severe weather outbreaks quite atypical of early meteorological summer in their scope across the southern Plains and Gulf States, warming is to be restrained here until a dome of warm air builds over the Midwest later next week and the weekend which follows. This leads to warming which could have Chicago area temps flirting with 90-deg away—especially away from the Lake Michigan shoreline—Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday next week.

A rain-diverting dome of warm air if predicted to develop across the Midwest and Northeast—NOT what one wants to see if rain is to occur. The pattern predicted to develop is one of atmospheric blocking—will continue to divert major precip production away from the Chicago area.

While this week is to produce an average temp which comes in 8-deg below normal, day to day average temps will creep higher and average above normal from Monday through the remainder of the 15 days upcoming. Next week is likely to post a temp which average 13-deg warmer than this week and 3-deg above normal, the early reading on the following week is it should average 2-deg above normal.

And while humidities will trend high, albeit slowly later this coming week, any precip which occurs looks limited. Current estimates are precip totals over the coming 2 weeks are likely to remain anemic with only 40% of our normal rainfall likely to occur.

This all but assures drought conditions will continue and likely worsen.

ALSO OF NOTE: The summer solstice occurs at 9: 7am CDT Wednesday marking the astronomical start of the summer season. The first day of summer is the northern hemisphere’s longest producing 15 hours, 14 minutes and 41 seconds of daylight in Chicago—-making the period of daylight more than 6 hours longer than what we see on our shortest day which occurs on or about Dec 21.

TONIGHT: Clouds scatter, smoky aloft. Cool for the season. Low 52.

SATURDAY: Mixed sunshine, hazy as smoke lingers aloft. Also modestly warmer—though lake breezes will continue to cool the lakeshore and beaches. High 77—but mid 60s to around 70 lakeside.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, milder. Still hazy. Low 57.

SUNDAY (Father’s Day): Partly cloudy, seasonably warm—and remaining a bit hazy aloft. High 83—but closer to 70 on area beaches.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warmest inland. High 84—upper 60s to near 70 lakeshore.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm. High Tuesday 84; Wednesday’s high 86—with low to mid 70s each day along Lake Michigan.

THURSDAY: A good deal of sunshine—just scattered clouds. Quite warm inland. High 89—but mid to upper 70s beaches.