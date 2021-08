Downed tree in Lake in the Hills (Photo: Bronagh Tumulty)

Severe storms tore through the Chicago region Tuesday night, uprooting trees and knocking out power to thousands of ComEd customers.

WGN viewers submitted the following photos of storm damage in their area:

Tree uprooted in the backyard of Lake in the Hills resident Bob Conzen. (Photo: Bronagh Tumulty)

Downed tree in Lake in the Hills (Photo: Bronagh Tumulty)

A tree skimmed this house in Rogers Park after strong storms rolled through the area. (Photo: Kelly Davis)

Lake in the Hills (Photo: Emily Peterson)

Lake in the Hills (Photo: Tiffany Dolwick Bennett)

Photo: Mercedes Davalos



Bridgeport (Katie Campbell)

A neighbor’s tree falls into Nancy Soriano’s yard in Schaumburg (Photo: Nancy Soriano)

Roger’s Park (Photo: Mary Russell)

Roger’s Park (Photo: Mary Russell)

Downed trees in Lake in the Hills (Photo: Bronagh Tumulty)

Marisa Kohl says a fence use to be where a topple tree now lays. (Photo: Marisa Kohl)

Photo from Rick Cuellar

Hoffman Estates (Photo: Kevin Reinhardt)