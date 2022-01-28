Persistent lake-effect snow continues into the evening hours

A Winter Weather Advisory will continue over Cook County until 6PM, and has been extended east to cover Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana until 10PM CST. The mass of snow-bearing clouds has continued to form over southern Lake Michigan, and while the threat to interior portion of northern Illinois has ended, remnant clouds/snow over the lake will continue to skim along the Cook County shoreline with an additional inch or so accumulation making for slick driving on untreated pavement. Temperatures in the lower 20s won’t allow much melting.

The band of snow is forecast to sink south over Lake and Porter Counties in the coming hours, as it slowly makes its way east. By evening when the snow impact will be the greatest, temperatures in northern Indiana will be dropping into the upper teens, and the extra two to three inches of expected snow will make for slippery and slowed driving. The snow could actually continue a little longer than 10PM in eastern Porter County, before finally exiting the area.

The pictorial below depicts latest Chicago National Weather Service thinking on the snow into this evening commute.