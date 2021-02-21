Period of accumulating snow begins mid-afternoon and ends after midnight

Snow will spread into western portions of the Chicago area mid-afternoon this Sunday and spread quickly east. Generally 2 to 3-inches accumulation is expected north of Interstate-80 with possibly a little more snow farther north toward the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Snow should diminish to the south of interstate-80 with a chance of rain becoming mixed with snow in that area (see pictorial prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service below). Snow should diminish from the west later this evening, perhaps changing over to drizzle before ending after midnight.

If out and about later this afternoon/early evening prepare to encounter periods of moderate to briefly heavy snowfall, cutting visibility with accumulating snow (wetter that we have experienced in recent snows) leading to snow-covered and slick highways/side roads/streets and considerably slowed, dangerous travel.

We could experience temperatures above freezing for the first time since early this month, as a center of low pressure tracks out of the central plains producing gusty southerly winds over our area today – winds shifting to the west with precipitation ending from the west, as the low pressure tracks across southern Wisconsin toward lake Huron later this evening/overnight.

