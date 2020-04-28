Patchy dense fog early this Tuesday morning over portions of northeast Illinois

Motorists will encounter great variations in visibility early this Tuesday morning across the portion of the Chicago area along and north of the Interstate-88/290 corridor into southern Wisconsin as patches of dense fog may develop. Relative humidity is near 100 percent, so if traveling in this area before 9AM CDT, drive cautiously and be alert to the possibility of rapid lowering of visibility to a quarter-mile or less where dense fog has formed. Conditions should improve by mid-morning in most locations.

Check the visibility map below to have a general idea where the most likely areas of dense fog exist.