Patchy dense fog early this morning – showers/thunderstorms expected

Patches of dense fog will persist over northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana early this Thursday morning (see visibility map below). Visibility will drop below a quarter-mile in some areas, making for difficult driving conditions. A light easterly breeze has also developed fog along the Lake Michigan Illinois and NW Indiana shoreline. So be aware that pockets of dense fog exist and visibility could drop suddenly in some locations as you are out and about this morning.

A little later this morning, showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will spread into our area from the southwest ahead of an approaching warm front. This activity will persist into the afternoon. A break in the showers is expected by mid-afternoon, and then the approach of a cold front is likely to bring a band of showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms back over our area from the west late afternoon/evening into the overnight hours.

The Chicago area has been positioned in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms today (yellow-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map below) with the greatest risk looking to be centered to our west over Iowa and south over southern Illinois.