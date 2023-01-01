

If you are out and about, scattered light rain or drizzle and patches of dense fog will make for difficult driving conditions early this Sunday morning across the Chicago area. Until about 9AM or so, visibility at times will drop to less than a quarter-mile. Temperatures will run in the upper 30s to lower 40s most sections, but readings have fallen into the lower and middle 30s in westernmost locations along and west of the Fox River Valley and Interstate-39, and as a result slick spots could develop, especially on overpasses, so take extra precautions in those areas.



The maps below display current visibility and temperatures across the Chicago area. Conditions will slowly improve later this morning.

