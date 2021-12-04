7-Day Forecast: Wintry mix expected Sunday before temps fall

Today: Patchy areas of dense fog for part of the morning. Partly sunny skies elsewhere. NW 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category around Chicagoland, northern IL, and southwest MI. Highs: 43

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy and chilly. N/E winds 10-15 mph. Low: 32

Sunday: Cloudy skies, showers developing, and winds picking up by the afternoon. S 15-25 mph, gusts 30-35 mph. Highs near 50

Extended outlook calls for a very cold and windy Monday with temps falling all day. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with our first accumulating snow possible by Tuesday evening. Wednesday some flurries and drying out and warming up by late week. By next weekend, afternoon temps should get back to seasonal norms near 40, overnight lows near freezing.