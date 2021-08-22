Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning, decreasing clouds. Breezy N wind 10-20 mph. High swimming hazard.
High: 84, upper 70s by the lake
Tonight: Mostly clear. NE winds 5-10Low: 68, cooler outlying areas.
Monday: Sunny and warmer, getting muggy again. SW 5-10 mph High: 89, low 80s by the lake.
Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog.
Extended outlook calls for more hot weather getting into much of next week. Highs getting close to 90 with muggy conditions and periodic afternoon thunderstorms. Particularly muggy on Tuesday and Wednesday.