Partly cloudy Saturday in the 40s

Today: Mostly cloudy a slight chance of AM rain/snow showers. Partly sunny and milder this afternoon. SW 10-15 mph.

Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland and the entire Midwest. High 43.

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. WNW 10-20 mph. Low 26 (wind chills in the teens) 

Sunday: Mostly sunny by the afternoon, getting windy. NW 15-25, G 30-35, High 38.

Extended outlook calls for another shot of precipitation late Monday but most of the next weather system also looks to stay to the north of Chicagoland. We’ll see a big late week warm-up as we start the month of December with highs back towards the mid 50s by Thursday.

