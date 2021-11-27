Partly cloudy Saturday in the 40s

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (StudyFinds.org) - Although Thanksgiving and the holiday season are giving many people an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate their loved ones, a new poll finds most parents think their kids have some catching up to do in the thankfulness department. A new poll by University of Michigan researchers reveals a stunning four in five parents think children today don’t appreciate what they have.

Over half the survey of 1,125 parents with kids between four and 10 years-old add they believe they spoil their children too much. Another two in five go even further, saying they’re sometimes “embarrassed by how selfish their child acts.”