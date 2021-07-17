Partly cloudy, mild temps in the 70s

Saturday will be partly cloudy and pleasant.

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Highs: Upper 70s, near 70 by the lake.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Lows: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Sun with a few clouds in the afternoon.

Highs: Low 80s inland. Upper 70s by the lake.

The overall trend for next week is persistently pleasant. Next shot for rain looks like late week. Until then, we’ll see highs in the mid to low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Normal high/low: 85/67

