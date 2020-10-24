One-two punch from Low Pressure system dumps heavy rains over a good portion of the Chicago area Wednesday-Thursday

As low pressure developed in the central plains Wednesday, the associated warm from surged north out of central Illinois, passing over northeast Illinois/NW Indiana preceded by extensive cloudiness cool easterly winds and showers/t-storms. Behind the front, winds shifted to the south, allowing readings to warm quickly into the 70s.

As the low pressure moved northeast out of the Plains Wednesday night, the associated cold front then approached from the west, moving east through our area Thursday morning with temperatures in the 60s quickly falling through the 50s into the 40s as the front passed a given location. The cold front was accompanied and followed with a wide band of showers/thunderstorms that took much of the day to finally move off to the east.

The combined rainfall associated with this low pressure system was heaviest over northeast Illinois, generally along and north of the Interstate-80 corridor. Bolingbrook recorded the greatest total with 3.81-inches, followed closely with 3.78-inches at Countryside and 3.75-inches in Naperville.

Below is a sampling of locations and storm total rainfall – note the amounts drop off rapidly to the south of Interstate-80:

Locations/rainfall (inches)

Bolingbrook…3.81

Countryside…3.78

Naperville…3.75

SE Chicago…3.72

Plano…3.46

Evanston…3.31

Park Ridge…3.30

Northfield…3.23

Morton Grove…3.21

Schaumburg…3.18

Lombard…3.18

Somonauk…3.16

West Chicago…3.16

Elmhurst…3.13

Batavia…3.12

Elk Grove Village…3.11

Winnetka…3.10

Aurora…3.10

Mount Prospect…3.09

Downers Grove…3.09

Glen Ellyn…3.03

Rogers Park…2.96

Plainfield…2.73

Woodstock…2.57

Lake Villa…2.21

Waukegan…2.06

Coal City…1.89

LaSalle…1.46

Wilmington…0.75

