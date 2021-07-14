NW Illinois and SW Wisconsin under a Tornado Watch until Midnight CDT…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Eastern Iowa Northwest Illinois Southern Wisconsin * Effective this Wednesday night from 610 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Several supercells ongoing across east-central/northeast Iowa will continue eastward in vicinity of a warm front and recovering air mass from storms earlier today. As low-level winds further strengthen, tornadoes will remain a possibility and damaging wind potential may somewhat increase as storms tend to cluster this evening. Isolated large hail is also possible. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles north of Cedar Rapids IA to 10 miles north of Janesville WI.