NW Illinois and SW Wisconsin under a Tornado Watch until Midnight CDT…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Eastern Iowa
     Northwest Illinois
     Southern Wisconsin

   * Effective this Wednesday night from 610 PM until Midnight CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Several supercells ongoing across east-central/northeast
   Iowa will continue eastward in vicinity of a warm front and
   recovering air mass from storms earlier today. As low-level winds
   further strengthen, tornadoes will remain a possibility and damaging
   wind potential may somewhat increase as storms tend to cluster this
   evening. Isolated large hail is also possible.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 50 miles north of Cedar Rapids IA to
   10 miles north of Janesville WI.
