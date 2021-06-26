Tornado Warning cancelled for Northeastern Lake and northern Porter Counties in Indiana…

The thunderstorm suspected of rotation has weakened and is no longer a threat.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lake Station, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Chesterton and Burns Harbor around 530 PM CDT. Porter around 535 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Town of Pines and Beverly Shores. This includes... Indiana Dunes State Park. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 13 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 18 and 24. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32.