New severe thunderstorm watch #421 issued for areas from Chicago east; valid until 3 am

Weather

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 421
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   840 PM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeastern Illinois
     Northern Indiana
     Western and central Lower Michigan
     Extreme northwestern Ohio
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 840 PM
     until 300 AM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...An organized complex of thunderstorms, with a history of
   measured severe gusts in IL and WI, will continue to pose a
   damaging-wind threat across Lake Michigan and into parts of MI and
   northern IN before weakening tonight.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70
   statute miles east and west of a line from 30 miles south southeast
   of South Bend IN to 15 miles west northwest of Traverse City MI. For
   a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

   &&

   OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...CONTINUE...WW 419...WW 420...

   AVIATION...A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to
   1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 65 knots. A
   few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector
   27035.

   ...Edwards
WOU1 BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 421 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 840 PM EDT TUE AUG 10 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 421 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KANKAKEE

INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DE KALB ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN

MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BENZIE BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS CLARE CLINTON CRAWFORD EATON GRAND TRAVERSE GRATIOT HILLSDALE INGHAM IONIA ISABELLA JACKSON KALAMAZOO KALKASKA KENT LAKE LEELANAU MANISTEE MASON MECOSTA MISSAUKEE MONTCALM MUSKEGON NEWAYGO OCEANA OSCEOLA OTTAWA ROSCOMMON ST. JOSEPH VAN BUREN WEXFORD

OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE WILLIAMS

Aviation Watch (SAW) for WW421

