New severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Ogle, DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties until 8:15 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 727 PM CDT TUE APR 7 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 815 PM CDT. * AT 726 PM CDT, TWO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED NEAR BELVIDERE AND OVER THE ROCKFORD AIRPORT, MOVING EAST-SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SYCAMORE, MARENGO, GENOA, DEKALB, LAKE IN THE HILLS, HUNTLEY, HAMPSHIRE, CORTLAND, KIRKLAND, MAPLE PARK, KINGSTON, LILY LAKE, VIRGIL, PINGREE GROVE, DAVIS JUNCTION, BURLINGTON AND UNION. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 110 AND 114. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 32 AND 48. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

