BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 614 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 613 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WHEATON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC REPORTS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE, CICERO, HAMMOND, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ROMEOVILLE, CALUMET CITY, WOODRIDGE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, CHICAGO LAWN, ENGLEWOOD, SOUTH SHORE AND ROSELAND. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

