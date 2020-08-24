New Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Cook and DuPage counties until 8:15 pm

Unnamed

Beautiful evenings over this weekend!

Sun hits storm clouds in our back yard.

GALLERY: Storm clouds passing through the area Sunday night made for gorgeous sunsets across the Chicago area.

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a new Severe Storm Warning for northwestern Cook and northeastern DuPage counties until 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Severe thunderstorm warning for this storm that exploded over Schaumburg. pic.twitter.com/Du1jiYPrHj — Demetrius Ivory (@DIvory_WGN) August 24, 2020

At 7:34 p.m. Sunday, a severe thunderstorm was located over Schaumburg and is nearly stationary.

According to the NWS, the storm could bring with it 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, potentially damaging vehicles, roofs, siding and trees.

The following areas will be impacted: Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, hoffman estates, glenview, streamwood, hanover park, Addison, elk grove village, rolling meadows, roselle, bloomingdale, Bensenville, Prospect Heights, Wood Dale, Itasca, Inverness and Medinah.

This includes Oakton Community College, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, and Harper College.

The NWS cautions people to move to the interior room on the lowest floor possible.