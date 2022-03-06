National Severe Storm Prediction Center Mesoscale Discussion…

Areas affected...portions of southwestern Lower Michigan into
   northern and western Indiana

   Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible 

   Valid 060553Z - 060700Z

   Probability of Watch Issuance...40 percent

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms moving across Illinois and western Lake
   Michigan may continue to pose local risk for damaging winds as they
   move into southwestern Lower Michigan and western Indiana.  New WW
   issuance may be needed.

   DISCUSSION...Latest radar loop continues to show a band of
   thunderstorms moving eastward at around 50kt, across Illinois and
   western Lake Michigan.  Instability continues to diminish with time,
   and also with eastward extent per RUC-based objective analysis, and
   diminishing lightning flash counts support this.

   With that said, very strong flow aloft is supporting not only rapid
   storm motion, but damaging surface wind gusts as well -- with
   several measured gusts near and above severe criteria across parts
   of northern Illinois over the past half hour.  As such, despite
   increasingly unfavorable thermodynamics, severe-caliber wind gusts
   may remain possible locally for another couple of hours as storms
   move into southwestern Lower Michigan and western Indiana.  This may
   warrant consideration of new WW issuance prior to the top of the
   hour.

