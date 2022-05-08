Today: Sunny morning with increasing clouds, warmer & getting breezy. Cooler lakeside. SE 10-20, G30 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago and most of the Midwest.

High 70 inland, lower 60s by the lake

Tonight: Mostly cloudy evening, clearing overnight & breezy. SE 10-20, G30 mph

Low 53

Monday: Mostly sunny, significantly warmer & windy. S 20-30, G40 mph

Highs near 80 inland, upper 70s lakeside. Lake water temps remain dangerously cold in the mid 40s.

Extended outlook calls for unseasonable warmth with highs in the upper 80s and to near 90 degrees this coming week, which are close to record high temps. It’ll be our longest stretch of warm weather since last October. We’ll start getting much muggier starting Tuesday, which is also when there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms late day Tuesday and Wednesday, but only about 20% coverage for Chicagoland. Temps look to cool back into the 70s– which is still above normal– by next weekend.