Today: Mostly sunny & milder, except by the lake. W/SE 5-10 mph
Mostly sunny today and the first part of this evening around Chicago. The normal high is now 40 degrees for this part of winter and inland we’ll be in the upper 40s. Closer to the chilly lake water that’s 36 degrees, along the shore we’ll see temps in the lower 40s.
High 47
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain & wind develop after midnight. ESE 15-25, G35 mph
Low 37
Monday: Heavy AM rain & possible t’storms. Some strong to severe south. SE 20-30, G40mph
Expect the wet and windy conditions to continue for the morning commute.
High 54
Extended outlook calls for gusty west winds Monday evening with gusts up to 45 mph.
Mostly sunny for Election Day on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
The first day of March looks mild on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and highs near 50.
Upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday.
Friday has a chance of showers and highs in the mid-30s.
Back to the low 40s with afternoon sunshine on Saturday.