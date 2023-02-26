Today: Mostly sunny & milder, except by the lake. W/SE 5-10 mph

Mostly sunny today and the first part of this evening around Chicago. The normal high is now 40 degrees for this part of winter and inland we’ll be in the upper 40s. Closer to the chilly lake water that’s 36 degrees, along the shore we’ll see temps in the lower 40s.

High 47

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain & wind develop after midnight. ESE 15-25, G35 mph

Low 37

Increasing clouds this evening around #Chicago moving in from the SW. Rain and wind developing overnight, arrival time around 3-6a. Could be heavy at times during the AM commute and t'storms south of I-80 could be strong to severe. #ILwx #INwx @WGNNews @WGNRadio pic.twitter.com/6AWfjTO3jA — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) February 26, 2023

Monday: Heavy AM rain & possible t’storms. Some strong to severe south. SE 20-30, G40mph

Expect the wet and windy conditions to continue for the morning commute.

High 54

Extended outlook calls for gusty west winds Monday evening with gusts up to 45 mph.

Mostly sunny for Election Day on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The first day of March looks mild on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and highs near 50.

Upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday.

Friday has a chance of showers and highs in the mid-30s.

Back to the low 40s with afternoon sunshine on Saturday.