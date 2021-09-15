Mostly sunny skies, fair weather likely Thursday

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear and cool. Light winds, at times, becoming calm. Low 54 in the city–but as cool as 46 chillier inland locations.

THURSDAY through FRIDAY: Mostly sunny days with clear skies Thursday night. Only a few daytime fair-weather cumulus clouds. Daytime highs warm slowly–but still a bit cool for the season Thursday night. High Thursday 82–but mid 70s beaches. Low Thursday night 57 city–but low 50s inland. Turning breezy with humidities creeping high Friday. High Friday 88.