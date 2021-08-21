Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, thunderstorms

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. S 10-15 mph. Air quality moderate around our region. High: 89, cooler by the lake in the low 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated showers, thunderstorms. W 5-10 mph. Low: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, decreasing clouds. Breezy N wind 10-20 mph. High swimming hazard. High: 84, upper 70s by the lake

Extended outlook calls for more hot weather getting into much of next week. Highs getting close to 90 with muggy conditions and periodic afternoon thunderstorms.