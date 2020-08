Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466...covering portions of SW Wisconsin, NW Illinois, and eastern Iowa until 9PM CDT... The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466 continues. SUMMARY...Strong-to-severe storms across east-central Iowa and along the SW Wisconsin- NW Illinois border continue to advance southeastward along/ahead of the cold front. A downstream watch is possible and convective trends will continue to be monitored. DISCUSSION...Ascent associated with an approaching midlevel shortwave trough and…