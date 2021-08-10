Most storms have moved to the east of the Chicago Metro area and Severe thunderstorm Watch #420 and its associated warnings have now expired or been canceled. However, Kankakee County and the northwest Indiana counties of Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper remain in an active Severe Thunderstorm Watch #421; valid until 2am CDT.

CDT

Severe thunderstorms developed in central Iowa early on an oppressively hot and humid August afternoon and swept east across Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois and are now moving east across Indiana and Michigan.

All severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for the Chicago Metro area have expired or been canceled, through active watch and warnings continue in Kankakee County and in areas to the east in northwest Indiana. where Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2am CDT.

The storms produced widespread damaging winds in the 50-70 mph range, along with hail up to 1 inch in diameter and heavy rainfall. Damage was typical for such an event, with many reports of downed or damaged trees and power lines power outages.

Heat and humidity will continue on Wednesday, with a heat advisory in effect for the area. Heat indices could reach 110 degrees Wednesday afternoon, and there is a chance for more potent thunderstorms, with the Chicago area currently in an area designated for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms.